Secretary of State hosting a virtual National Minority Donor Awareness month

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Secretary of State Jesse White is hosting a virtual National Minority Donor Awareness Month to promote organ and tissue donation for multicultural communities.
“Unfortunately, minorities are in the greatest need of organ transplants, yet they donate at a lower rate,” said White. “I encourage everyone to register to become an organ/tissue donor to help give those who are in need of the gift of life.”
Throughout the U.S., people of color make up 59% of the waiting list for organ transplants.
In 2022, they accounted for only 34% of those who donated organs, according to data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network.
The data for Illinois in 2021 also shows:
- 1,484 African Americans are on the waiting list, but only 139 African Americans became donors.
- 880 Hispanic Americans are on the waiting list, but only 90 Hispanic Americans became donors.
- 239 Asian Americans are on the waiting list, but only 9 Asian Americans became organ donors.
People of color are disproportionately affected by illnesses like hypertension and diabetes, which often leads for the need of dialysis or a kidney transplant.
This increases the number of patients on the organ waiting list, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.
Transplants can be successful regardless of the ethnicities of the donors and recipients.
However, the chances of long-term survival have the chance of being greater if the donor and recipient are closely matched in terms of their shared ethnic background.
More than 7.4 million people in Illinois are registered as organ and tissue donors.
There are 4,000 people waiting for transplants.
Every year, 300 people die in-state because of the shortage of organs.
To register as an organ tissue donor yourself, call 800-210-2106 or go online.