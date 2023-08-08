Secretary of State Giannoulias emphasizes need for multicultural organ donations

In honor of National Minority Donor Awareness Month, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlights the need for minorities and people of color to join the state's organ donation registry.

“My hope is that communities across Illinois of all backgrounds, races and ethnicities can be informed and have a positive outlook on organ donation and its life-saving impacts,” Giannoulias said. “There is an especially great need for organ donation within communities of color, and the more people learn about it, the more likely they are to be donors.”

According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Black people have the greatest need for organ transplants, kidneys, hearts, and lungs.

Out of the total number of Illinois residents waiting for a transplant, more than 36% are Black, 22% are Hispanic, and 6% are Asian American.

Transplants are not matched according to race or ethnicity.

However, people of color waiting for an organ transplant will have a better chance of receiving one if there are more donors from their racial or ethnic background.

Compatible blood types and tissue markers are more likely to be found among people of the same race or ethnicity.

Still, matches between donors and recipients of different races and ethnicities are very common.

“The more diverse our organ donor registry, the more likely we will be able to find matches and save the lives of all those in need of a transplant,” Giannoulias said.

Illinoisans can register to become a donor with the Secretary of State's Organ and Tissue Donor Registry by: