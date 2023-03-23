Secretary of State Giannoulias awards $21 million to six Illinois regions to combat carjackings

SPRINGFIELD — In an effort to combat the surge of carjacking and motor vehicle thefts in Illinois, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is awarding grants totaling more than $21 million to six organizations.
“There is no single solution, but these grants give law enforcement needed financial resources, which will provide a greater sense of focus and effort to recover stolen vehicles and prevent carjackings that have been occurring all too frequently throughout our state,” said Giannoulias.
“People doing something so routine as getting in their car and driving shouldn’t have to fear that they’ll be robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint. Working together, we will continue to not only make our roads safer but also our communities, neighborhoods and business districts.”
“ISP’s expressway safety enforcement effort brings together the full force of patrol, investigations, license plate readers, air operations, and other assets,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
“These grant funds will energize and sustain those efforts to pursue violent offenders and keep reducing violence.”
The initial funds are scheduled for use in the upcoming year and organizations can request full or partial grant renewals over the next three years.
The Secretary of State's office receives an annual $1 assessment per 7.2 million ($7.2 Illinois insurance policies which helps to fund grant awards.
|Grantee
|Funding Amount
|Expressway Safety Enforcement Group
|$10,264,503
|Illinois Statewide Auto Theft Task Force
|$3,381,759
|Metro East Auto Theft Task Force
|$2,456,527
|Greater Peoria Auto Crimes Task Force
|$2,150,700
|Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force
|$1,841,000
|Chicago Major Auto Theft Investigations
|$1,451,011
|$21,545,500