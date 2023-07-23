Second Stroll on Buchanan in Belvidere

Belvidere, Ill. — "Stroll on Buchanan Street" in downtown Belvidere brought the Boone County community together for the second time this summer.
The three-date series is put on by the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce. The stroll is a free and family-friendly event with food trucks, local vendors and live music.
"We're really excited, we got food trucks down here we have a bunch of vendors, the businesses are open, and the weather is perfect," said Amy Nord, Executive Director for Belvidere Chamber of Commerce.
The next "Stroll on Buchanan Street" is Sunday, August 20 from 1-5 p.m.
At that event, it will feature a car show named "Cars For CASA" to help raise money for Boone County CASA. CASA is national non-profit organization that helps train and support volunteers to speak and act as advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
Each car can be registered for the show for $15 here.