 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL and Northern Cook
Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Second person in Ogle County New Year's Day crash dies

  • 0
car crash police lights road

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — A second person is dead after two cars collided on New Years Day.

The crash happened on the 6000 block of Northern Illinois Route 2 in Ogle County around 7:00 a.m. on January 1.

Two cars with one driver apiece collided on the road which deputies say was a weather-related incident with dense fog covering the area.

One 48-year-old woman from Rock Falls, Laurie Griggs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, two days after the crash, the other person involved, 62-year-old Terrance Pearse from Polo is also dead.

The Ogle County Sheriff did imply weather helped cause the crash, but have not determined if either driver was at fault at this time.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you