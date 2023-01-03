Second person in Ogle County New Year's Day crash dies

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — A second person is dead after two cars collided on New Years Day.
The crash happened on the 6000 block of Northern Illinois Route 2 in Ogle County around 7:00 a.m. on January 1.
Two cars with one driver apiece collided on the road which deputies say was a weather-related incident with dense fog covering the area.
One 48-year-old woman from Rock Falls, Laurie Griggs, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now, two days after the crash, the other person involved, 62-year-old Terrance Pearse from Polo is also dead.
The Ogle County Sheriff did imply weather helped cause the crash, but have not determined if either driver was at fault at this time.