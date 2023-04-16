 Skip to main content
Second-generation Holocaust survivors share family stories

  • Updated
  • 0
Remembrance program

ROCKFORD — During Rockford's Community Holocaust Commemoration program Sunday, second-generation holocaust survivors recapped their families' stories.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara delivered a proclamation acknowledging April 16th, 2023 as Rockford Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Seven candles were lit to honor each of the millions of lives lost during the tragedy.

Both parents of Goldie Pekarsky are Holocaust survivors. Pekarsky was born in a refugee camp.

During the event, she wanted to not only share her family's story but inspire the fight for equality.

As Executive Director of the Rockford Jewish Federation, she says she will continue to use her voice to inspire change.

"Stand up and say that's wrong and say that's anti-Semitic or racist or anti all of the other things. So just stand up and be vigilant,” said Pekarsky.

Guest Speaker and Author Jeffrey Gingold shared the story of his father, also a holocaust survivor, in his book, Tunnel, Smuggle, Collect A Holocaust Boy.

"How does a 7-year-old boy and his parents who are being starved to death with people who are being killed all around them... slaughtered... how did they survive and how did they ultimately escape,” said Gingold.

All proceeds from the book are donated to Milwaukee's Holocaust Education Resource Center. 

