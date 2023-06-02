Second Chicago man involved in 2016 Illinois, Indiana retail thefts sentenced to 4 years in jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Chicago man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for his connection to a series of retail store robberies in Illinois and Indiana.

In 2016, Yashmine Odom and his co-conspirators carried out two violent robberies, using force and pepper spray to control store employees while stealing electronics like laptops and smart watches.

During the robberies, Odom or his co-conspirators physically assaulted and restrained the employees.

On December 10, 2016, Odom and his co-conspirators traveled to the Valparaiso Simply Mac store in Valparaiso, Indiana, and forced store employees to the back of the store.

Odom stayed in the car as the getaway driver while his co-conspirators carried out approximately $50,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

On December 16, 2016, Odom traveled with eight co-conspirators to the Cherry Valley Simply Mac store in Cherry Valley, Ill.

Odom and his co-conspirators forced employees to the back of the store, pepper-sprayed one of them, and stole two computers.

Odom, 38, pleased guilty last year to conspiracy and robbery charges.

U.S. District Judge Philip Reinhard imposed the four-year sentence Wednesday after a hearing in federal court in Rockford.