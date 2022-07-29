Search warrant leads to arrest after narcotics, loaded gun found

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Thursday, July 28 around 9:00 a.m., officers from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant in the 2200 block of 8th Street in Rockford.
During the search, officers found an amount of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and a loaded handgun.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office issued the following charges:
Notorie R. Coble, 24, Rockford
Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon
Possession With Intent to Deliver Fentanyl 1-15 Grams
Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine 1-15 Grams