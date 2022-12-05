Scott Helms voted in as Stephenson County Board Chairman

FREEPORT (WREX) — Stephenson County will have a new chairman.
Board members voted in a razor-thin 9-7 margin to appoint Scott Helms as chairman over Bill Hadley who held the position for ten years.
Helms said in a statement after he was voted in that he would prioritize public works, safety and responsible spending as chairman.
He declined interviews after the meeting, instead handing out a pre-written statement saying:
"I want to first thank the board for its confidence in me to lead the county forward in a clearly defined and professional manner. The days of being reactive will be replaced with a vision and strategic plan that guides the county forward, we will no longer make decisions that are not supported by factual or verified data or that are active or that are based strictly on a motion. We owe it to all the residents of Stephenson County to conduct our business in a way that provides needed but not duplicated services. We will collaborate whenever feasible with both public and private entities to be as judicious as possible with the tax dollars entrusted to us. During my time as chairman, we will support public safety to the fullest extent possible. And in that vein, we will work to partner with the residents of our towns and villages guided by law enforcement to reduce crime wherever possible. As a board, we will encourage prosecutors and judges alike to punish those convicted to send a clear message that criminal behavior is not acceptable in Stephenson County. We will work diligently to complete the water and sewer project to our industrial park by the end of 2023. Having this completed will finally correct the poor decisions of the past. My goal is to have the debt paid off, the park filled and out of county hands by 2031. We will also work aggressively to support and collaborate with our county engineer to create a funding mechanism that repairs or replaces the 210 miles of roads and bridges that we currently maintain. Finally, it is my goal to craft a budget policy as soon as possible for 2024 that clearly supports this vision, economic growth, crime reduction, workforce development and serviceable roads are the cornerstone of this plan. I encourage my fellow board members to become engaged and help support its success."
Hadley was somber after the vote, but said he doesn't regret running tonight, or his efforts as chairman over the last ten years. He felt particularly proud with working across the aisle during his tenure from the local level to the governor's office.
"I had a great working relationship with the governor, I had a great working relationship with our mayor in Rockford, so it's kind of sad, but life goes on.