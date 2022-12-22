 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and
dangerously cold wind chills expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as
well due to the strong winds today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.

&&

Schools Still Open During Winter Storm but Have Early Dismissal

  • Updated
  • 0
kings elementary

OGLE (WREX) --- Some schools in the area were still open today during the beginning stages of the storm.

Students at Kings Elementary in Ogle County were on campus today but had early dismissal at noon due to the weather.

Superintendent Matt Lamb gave 13 WREX a statement on the procedure today and transport plans for both students and faculty.

"Students at Kings Elementary arrived at the regular time of 8:25a.m this morning and were dismissed early due to inclement weather at noon", he said.

"Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff. The faculty will be dismissed with the students, and I will make sure all students and bus drivers arrive safely at their destination."

He added," The team adjusted the schedule today so that students still get their winter parties, gifts, and lunch. school is officially done for the remainder of the year."

