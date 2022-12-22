Schools Still Open During Winter Storm but Have Early Dismissal

OGLE (WREX) --- Some schools in the area were still open today during the beginning stages of the storm.
Students at Kings Elementary in Ogle County were on campus today but had early dismissal at noon due to the weather.
Superintendent Matt Lamb gave 13 WREX a statement on the procedure today and transport plans for both students and faculty.
"Students at Kings Elementary arrived at the regular time of 8:25a.m this morning and were dismissed early due to inclement weather at noon", he said.
"Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff. The faculty will be dismissed with the students, and I will make sure all students and bus drivers arrive safely at their destination."
He added," The team adjusted the schedule today so that students still get their winter parties, gifts, and lunch. school is officially done for the remainder of the year."