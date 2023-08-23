Schools prepare for extreme heat on first day of school

Multiple schools are battling the extreme heat warning, with districts like Freeport School District 145 starting its first day on August 23rd, already canceling outdoor activities.

"I am very excited about the first day of school but of course, a little anxious," Freeport SD 145's Superintendent, Dr. Anna Alvarado said.

"The morning is not so much a worry for me. The afternoon [is] when we we see the peak of the heat warning."

In Freeport, multiple students walk, and many ride busses to and from school.

"For our school busses, we are going to make sure that we have bottled water for our bus riders [and] our buses ventilated overnight," Alvarado said.

"[We have] installed new chillers [and] water coolers throughout the buildings, so kids can bring their water bottle containers and refill it throughout the day."

All outdoor activities for Freeport have been canceled until the heat threat has passed.

Two years ago, Freeport began utilizing ESSER funds (Government emergency relief funds) that went to installing air conditioning into all their buildings.

Freeport is not the only district beating the heat and canceling events, but RPS 205, which starts school on August 31st, has also utilized new state of the art air conditioning systems in al their classrooms, with plans to have every classroom in all 41 schools by the end of 2024.

"Under construction projects over the next three years, we'll be spending $160 million to address air conditioning," the Director of Design and Construction for RPS 205, Scott Jensen said.

The new system will draw chilled water to vents cooling each classroom individually.

"We are providing an environment for the students to learn," Jensen said.

"Air conditioning is the opportunity for students to have a better learning environment."

Both districts, continually plan to utilize emergency funds to improve infrastructure.