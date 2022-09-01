Schools dealing with bus driver shortage to start school year

ORANGEVILLE/MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — As kids board the bus to start the new school year, they're greeted by the familiar face of a bus driver everyday.
"I like to say good morning and get to know each one of them by name," Orangeville bus driver David Jordan said. "And I know they respect that and I like that part of it."
But signs advertising the need for bus drivers dot the sides of the road all around the area. Bus drivers are in demand in districts big and small.
"All the directors I've talked to are looking for drivers, every single one of them," Harlem Director of Transportation Don West said. "From Rockford to Freeport to Durand, they're all looking for drivers. If you know somebody or you're interested yourself, I would definitely hit up your local district and see what they can do for you."
Rural communities like Orangeville are feeling the strain. Districts try to keep bus rides under an hour for kids, but with a reduction in routes, that's not possible.
"Now that story's different," Orangeville Superintendent Jeff Milburn said. "We have three routes and almost every one of them is over an hour, an hour-twenty for kids to get home. They get anxious and sometimes that leads into behavior issues and that type of thing. It puts a strain on everybody."
Although discussions haven't gotten too far yet, there is an idea floating around to help Stephenson Co. schools get a grip on the issues surrounding buses.
"Because everybody's competing for these bus drivers, maybe combining our resources in Stephenson Co. and having one central location where we can have our bus drivers trained," Milburn said. "Maybe have one bus bid, one fuel bid and we provide support as districts to that one central transportation piece."
Drivers do have to go through plenty of training, which Harlem Director of Transportation Don West says usually takes about a month.
"You don't have to know anything coming in," said West. "There's state-mandated training. There's federal training. There's a lot of training out there that you have to go through. By the end you're going to know what you need to know."
"If you wanted to give it a try, you'd be surprised," said Jordan, who started driving buses in Orangeville 19 years ago. "I think you'd like it."
13 News anchor Derek Bayne took a bus for a spin to see what it takes to drive a bus.