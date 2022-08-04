School District of Beloit appoints interim superintendent while searching for permanent candidate

BELOIT (WREX) — The School District of Beloit named their interim superintendent Tuesday night.
With a vote of six to one, the Beloit Board of Education welcomed Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson to fill the role as interim superintendent of schools.
According to a press release from the school district, Dr. Anderson has spent 26 years as a superintendent in Wisconsin. Most recently as Williams Bay School District.
"We selected Dr. Anderson as our interim superintendent because of his impressive and extensive background, experience, and skill-set. His strengths lie in his leadership, background in finance, ability to work collaboratively with people, and excellent communication skills. He is the right person to work with this Board and our District’s leadership team while the Wisconsin Association of School Board (WASB) conducts our search for our next superintendent," said Board President Sean Leavy.
Anderson also served as an interim superintendent before coming to Beloit.
"I have found the best approach to move a district forward is to listen. By listening to staff, students, families, and the community, I can bring suggestions and recommendations to the Board of Education that will help them as they guide the District to a successful future," said Anderson.
Dr. Anderson officially starts on Aug. 2.
Leavy added that the Board of Education is “confident that Dr. Anderson will help the Board of Education by managing the day-to-day operations of our District, planning and executing back to school efforts for our students and staff, working with our current executive administrative team, and advancing other strategic priorities as outlined by the Board of Education.”