School bus and pedestrian crash at intersection of Winnebago, Jefferson in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — At 11:08 a.m., Rockford Police tweeted an update regarding a school bus and pedestrian crash.
The tweet read:
"The intersection of Winnebago and Jefferson is currently blocked off due to school bus versus pedestrian crash. At this time it appears that the pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries."
The intersection of Winnebago and Jefferson is currently blocked off due to school bus vs. pedestrian crash. At this time it appears that the pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 11, 2023
WREX-TV was told by authorities that one person was taken to the hospital.
No children were on the bus at the time and the scene has been cleared.
UPDATE: The roadway at Winnebago and Jefferson is back open.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 11, 2023