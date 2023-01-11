 Skip to main content
School bus and pedestrian crash at intersection of Winnebago, Jefferson in Rockford

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — At 11:08 a.m., Rockford Police tweeted an update regarding a school bus and pedestrian crash.

The tweet read:

"The intersection of Winnebago and Jefferson is currently blocked off due to school bus versus pedestrian crash. At this time it appears that the pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries."

WREX-TV was told by authorities that one person was taken to the hospital.

No children were on the bus at the time and the scene has been cleared.

