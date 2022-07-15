Schnucks to donate $850,000 to foundation giving scholarships to military families

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A regional grocery store chain has announced a big donation to benefit those looking to further their education.
Schnucks announced Friday that $850,000 will be donated by the company to the Folds of Honor Foundation.
The money was raised through the "Round Up at the Register" campaign, which ran from May 24 through July 4 at all Schnucks locations.
The Folds of Honor Foundation is a nonprofit organization that gives scholarships to spouses and children of veterans who were killed or injured in battle.
All of the money from the campaign will be going to the foundation, which will provide 170 educational scholarships.
Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck says he is amazed at the support the organization has gotten for the last five years.
"Because of our customers’ immense generosity and our team’s commitment to the effort, we have been able to raise $5.05 million and fund 990 educational scholarships since launching this annual campaign in 2018," Schnuck says.
The Folds of Honor Foundation, since being founded 16 years ago, has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships to military spouses and children.
Schnucks officials will present the check to the foundation on the field at the St. Louis Cardinals baseball game Friday night.