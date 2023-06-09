Scheduled Maintenance on 13 WREX Transmitter: Ensuring Uninterrupted Service

13 WREX will be performing routine maintenance that will be taking place on our transmitter. In order to provide you with the best viewing experience possible, we will be conducting this essential maintenance from 12:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. While this may result in a temporary disruption of our signal, we assure you that it will be promptly restored following the maintenance period.
During the scheduled maintenance window, viewers may experience a temporary loss of signal. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and apologize for any disruption to your viewing experience. Our team will be working diligently to minimize the downtime and restore our transmission as quickly as possible.
To ensure that you continue to receive our signal seamlessly after the maintenance is completed, we kindly request that you perform a quick rescan of your television set. By rescanning, your TV will update its channel lineup and locate our signal accurately.
Here's how you can rescan your TV:
Grab your TV remote control.
Locate the "Menu" or "Settings" button.
Navigate to the "Channels" or "Antenna" section.
Look for the "Auto Scan" or "Channel Scan" option and select it.
Follow the on-screen instructions to initiate the scanning process.
By rescanning your TV, you will ensure that 13 WREX is included in your channel lineup, allowing you to enjoy all of your favorite programs without interruption once the maintenance is complete.
At 13 WREX, we strive to deliver high-quality programming and an uninterrupted viewing experience to our valued viewers. The routine maintenance on our transmitter is an essential part of our commitment to providing you with exceptional service. We apologize for any inconvenience caused during the maintenance period and appreciate your understanding.
Should you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to us.