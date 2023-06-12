Schedule changes announced for Amtrak's Lincoln Service trains as project reduces travel times

CHICAGO — On Monday, schedule changes were announced for Amtrak's Lincoln Service trains following the successful performance of the Chicago-to-St. Louis high-speed rail project, reaching 110 mph in passenger service.
The changes will become effective June 26 and will take off about 15 minutes from existing 90 mph runtimes and 30 minutes from the 79 mph schedule.
“After many years of construction and testing for a nearly $2 billion investment, I couldn’t be happier to announce that our transition to 110 mph rail service for the Lincoln Service trains has been completed,” said Gov. Pritzker. “From saving residents precious time to improving the reliability and safety of our transit system, this milestone makes it clear to the rest of the nation that Illinois is a leader in transportation, infrastructure, and innovation.”
The $1.96 billion project has boosted the reliability and safety of trains, as well as upgrading new stations.
The project also provided safety upgrades at 212 grade crossings by installing four-quadrant gates and loop detectors to help prevent car collisions on train tracks.
Other projects included the installation of pedestrian gates and fencing to prevent pedestrian accidents.
39 crossings deemed at-risk were permanently closed.
“The railway has always been a vital component of our state’s infrastructure, but today we are taking a major step in modernizing rail services. The new high-speed schedule will allow Illinoisans to get around faster while still enjoying the comforts of Amtrak,” said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin. “Making high-speed rail, and today’s schedule changes to Lincoln Service trains, happen has long been a priority of mine. I’m pleased to see the federal grants brought home to Illinois are making a true impact in the lives, and travel, of the people of Illinois. I look forward to my first trip on a better, faster Lincoln Service train.”
“Modernizing our rail services means faster travel times and access to safer, more reliable service,” said U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. “The Lincoln Service line is a critical element of our state’s transportation network, and I’m so pleased to see the results of critical federal funding to improve the lives and travel options for Illinoisans.”
“With these changes and upgrading to higher-speed service on the state’s signature passenger rail line, Illinois solidifies its status as the transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We are proud of the work with our partners to deliver this improved service, which strengthens a safe, reliable option for travel while connecting so many of the state’s major institutions and communities.”
33 new locomotives have been in service since late 2017.
Illinois is part of a group of states working with the Federal Railroad Administration and California to acquire 88 new single-level railcars for use throughout Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
More than 50 of the cars are currently in revenue service on Amtrak Midwest routes.
Funding for the project includes $1.66 billion in federal funding, mostly through an American Recovery and Reinvestment Act grant awarded in 2010, as well as $300 million in state and non-federal funds.
From 2019 to 2023, IDOT has worked with project partners the Federal Railroad Administration, Union Pacific Railroad and Amtrak to install and test a Positive Train Control system that allows passenger trains to increase their speed first to 90 mph and now 110 mph.