Scammers using Veteran's Day to target donors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau reports that con artists will use Veteran's Day to target the nation's more than 19 million veterans to steal their money and identity.
“Scammers use vet-oriented twists on phishing scams, impostor scams, and investment and loan deceptions,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of BBB.
“The goal is gaining access to identity information to attempt to get benefits the government provides to the veteran’s account.”
Imposter scams rank in the top five scams impacting former military personnel.
In some scams, veterans receive a phone call and are told that they qualify for money from "secret" government programs, but must first pay a fee or provide personal information.
Scammers will also exploit veterans in financial need by offering them cash upfront in exchange for what they describe will be a higher future disability or pension payout, all at a cost.
Sometimes scammers will pose as vets themselves or pretend to represent organizations supporting veterans.
In a phishing scam, they will impersonate someone from the Veterans Administration and ask for personal information such as Social Security numbers, saying that they need to update the veteran's records.
Other ploys include posing as a soon-to-be deployed service member and offering special deals for veterans on cars, electronic devices, and other products.
They will want payment upfront via wire transfer (Western Union or MoneyGram.)
Once they get the money, the seller disappears.
Acting as rental agents, some scammers will place fake classified ads for rental properties with discounts for veterans and their families.
Targeted victims are asked to wire money for a security deposit for what turns out to be a non-existent property; or properties currently occupied by the owners.
Like all government agencies, the VA will never call to request personal information such as your Social Security number.
The VA will also never ask for your personal data by text or email.
Another red flag that you may be dealing with a scammer is if you get an unsolicited high-pressure fundraising call from a veteran's charity.
Watch out for charities that sound similar to well-known ones. Many fake veterans' charities include the same words in different order or form, to appear legitimate.
Look for a clear description of the organization's programs in its appeals and on its website. If the charity says it's helping veterans, make sure it explains how.
Telemarketing can be a costly method of fundraising unless carefully managed. If called, do not hesitate to ask for written information on the charity and its finances before deciding.
Be wary of excessive pressure in fundraising. Don't be pressured to make an immediate on-the-spot donation.
Legitimate charities will welcome your gift whenever you want to send it.