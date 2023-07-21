Sauk Valley Community College set to begin their next EMT course as the Stateline sees a shortage

WREX — As Emergency Medical Technicians are seeing a shortage here in the Stateline, Sauk Valley Community College is working to get students enrolled in their EMT course.
One of the course instructors told 13 WREX how the training they are providing is imperative to keeping up with not only staffing, but the safety of the community as well.
"You can throw a stick and hit a department that needs staff. So, every department is needing staff. We need people that'll be there and trained and prepared to help their community," Anna Garcia said.
Garcia was also a student in Sauk Valley's EMT program in 2019 before returning to teach the course. She said that despite some difficulty reaching enrollment number this time around, the need for staffing continues to be imperative to the community's safety.
"We were a little concerned that enrollment was down but we got where we needed to be. But not just from the class numbers. We need people, ya know. We need people to get trained. We need people to be there and ready to serve their communities," Garcia said.
And the need for staff continues even outside of traditional healthcare facilities, making this course vital.
"And even when you are fully staffed, things will come up that you need additional help. So, we have folks that man the football games. So, we have to have an ambulance stationed at the high school football games just for precaution. We have first aide tents at the 5K races," Garcia said.
Mercyhealth partners with Sauk Valley Community College to teach the EMT course and said that getting students into the classroom is more important than ever as shortages are being felt and experienced everywhere.
Mercyhealth's lead EMS instructor said several factors could be affecting the need now for those additional hands.
"This is a huge, rewarding field but at the same time, ya know, you're giving to so many different areas of it so our communities get a shortage of people because of the time commitment involved, because of the education in addition to everything else that they're doing," Debbie Niedermeier said.
And education like they are providing at Sauk Valley Community College is more than needed to keep you and your loved ones safe in an emergency situation.
"Communities and people out there that need help at that most vulnerable time need people available that are going to be with them and that are educated," Niedermeier said.
The course now has 13 students enrolled however, they are still hoping to add more believe the class starts on July 31st.