Sauk Valley Community College receives adult literacy grant

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College has received a grant for almost $68,000. They plan to use this money to provide resources to their tutoring program.

This money comes from the state of Illinois to help with adult literacy. 

Sauk Valley Community College will use it to ensure the preparation of their volunteer tutors. 

"Adding extra resources to the tutors is a lot of support for them because for someone to become a tutor, it is only required that they have a high school diploma and they are 18 or older. So it's not like we require that they have teaching experience, " Adult Literacy Coordinator, Laura Moreno said. 

Sauk Valley Community College's tutoring program is available not only to students at the college but others in the community as well. 

