Sauk Valley Community College hosts Agricultural Career Fair and Expo, encouraging students to pursue jobs in the industry

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College hosted an Agricultural Career Fair and Expo Thursday. The goal of this was to expose students to the career opportunities within the industry and in the Stateline.
With farmers facing challenges this year due to the drought conditions, having properly trained staff is more important than ever they said.
For one of the businesses at the event, they told 13 WREX just how vital the members of their team can be, especially when growing isn't going to plan.
"It's important and it's important for farmers to have trusted advisors whether they be from the seed side of their business or chemical side. It's important to have the right people there advising them and kind of helping them in their decision-making process," Mark Todd, the District Sales Manager for the Cornelius Seed Company said.
Both high school and current Sauk Valley Community College students were invited to the event.
For one SVCC student, a career in agriculture snuck up on her, quickly becoming her passion as she works to become an Agricultural Education teacher.
"I actually have not much ag background. I was in FFA in high school, but I never grew up on a farm and FFA really opened my eyes to see what there was to offer and I want to make sure people know that you don't have to be from a farm in order to be in ag," Dana Merriman said.
For another one of the businesses at the career fair and expo, the hope of finding potential employees drew them to attend.
"I thought that it was good to get involved with younger people in the community about potentially ag programs and ag careers just not with us but everybody else. We need to promote it more, get technicians or just anybody else in general motivated to be in the agricultural industry," Thad Lartz from Thompson Truck and Trailer said.
And when it comes to the need for employees in the agricultural industry, SVCC said the opportunities are there.
"Ag is an ever-growing business area. It is something that is high needs right now. We're seeing a teacher shortage specifically in Ag Education so just trying to let them see opportunities in their local community that they can use for employment in the future," Sasha Logan from SVCC said.
Sauk Valley Community College said this was the first time this event has been held since prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.