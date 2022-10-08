Saturday morning fire at vacant Rockford house believed to be accidental

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford fire officials say an accidental house fire Saturday morning caused thousands of dollars in damage.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to a house in the 600 block of King St. just before 7 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fire.
As first responders got to the house within minutes of the call, they found smoke coming out of the single-family home.
Firefighters had to break through to get in the home, finding a small fire in a back room. Crews quickly put out the fire with a water hose.
Fire officials say the home is vacant and currently being remodeled.
RFD says they believe the fire was accidental, but is still under investigation. Damage from the fire is estimated at $4,000.