 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Santa arrives at CherryVale Mall

  • Updated
  • 0
Santa welcomes children at CherryVale Mall

He'll be there through Christmas Eve.

Derek Bayne reports live at CherryVale Mall as Santa makes his debut.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Santa Claus was coming to town, and now he's here. The big guy arrived at CherryVale Mall at 6 p.m. Friday night with more than a dozen kids lined up to be among the first to see him and tell him what they want for Christmas.

Santa made his way through the mall, down a row of people leading up to his chair. He counted down to light the mall's Christmas tree, and after lighting it, gave 13 WREX his Christmas forecast.

"Bright and cheery," Santa said, before going to his chair to welcome the children.

Santa will be at CherryVale Mall through Christmas Eve. The mall also unveiled a newly-reimagined play area thanks to the Rockford Park District. They cut the ribbon on that Friday evening and opened it up for kids to play and get out some energy while the parents do their holiday shopping.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you