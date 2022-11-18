Santa arrives at CherryVale Mall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Santa Claus was coming to town, and now he's here. The big guy arrived at CherryVale Mall at 6 p.m. Friday night with more than a dozen kids lined up to be among the first to see him and tell him what they want for Christmas.
Santa made his way through the mall, down a row of people leading up to his chair. He counted down to light the mall's Christmas tree, and after lighting it, gave 13 WREX his Christmas forecast.
"Bright and cheery," Santa said, before going to his chair to welcome the children.
Santa will be at CherryVale Mall through Christmas Eve. The mall also unveiled a newly-reimagined play area thanks to the Rockford Park District. They cut the ribbon on that Friday evening and opened it up for kids to play and get out some energy while the parents do their holiday shopping.