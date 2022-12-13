Salvation Army toy giveaway helps families in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's been a year of highs and lows for Emily Smith. She had a baby five months ago but shortly after that, life got tough.
"We were homeless," Smith said.
She has a place to live now. And thanks to the Salvation Army, she'll be able to give her five kids a good Christmas.
"It took a lot of sadness off me," Smith said of getting the chance to get gifts for children. "I was sad. I was like where am I going to get? When am I going to get? How am I going to get? When am I going to start a job? When am I going to do this and how am I going to get anything? I signed up for the angel tree and here I am. It's a blessing."
Volunteers help the families sort through items and make sense of the more than 5,000 toys collected at the 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive earlier this month. They help them find ideal gifts for their kids, no matter what age.
"Christmas spirit lives at this center," said Shan Johnson, director of social services for the Salvation Army. "This is the place to be for Christmas. And we have a lot of families that are really, really grateful. They need this help."
This day isn't just about the Salvation Army or the families it helps. It's about everyone coming together during times of need.
"This is kind of the true definition of community," said Major Monty Wandling, the coordinator of the Salvation Army of Winnebago Co. "The gifts were given by the community. The community is here volunteering to hand out the gifts to those in the community who need assistance this year. This is kind of what it's all about. That ability to work together to accomplish something that no one person could do."
Smith's kids range in age from five months to 18 years old. She says the ordeal of being without a home only made her stronger.
"It was a challenge," she says. "It was a very, very big challenge to have five children with you and you're a single mom. You're trying to make it and just try to figure it out. How you're going to get from A to B. How you're going to do things right. How you're going to make it up to your children."
And from almost being out in the cold for Christmas, to having gifts for all of her kids, Smith feels the joy of the season.
"My heart is warm now," Smith said.
The true meaning of Christmas shining through, as families get a chance to put smiles on their little ones' faces.