Safe2HelpIL resource helps students statewide go back to school safely

CHICAGO — In honor of Illinois students returning to the classroom, the Illinois and local Emergency Management agencies are emphasizing resources to help students prepare for Back to School.

“School safety includes being aware of on campus hazards, but we also need to utilize the digital resources available to us,” said Homeland Security Advisor to Governor J.B. Pritzker and IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Safe2HelpIL is an outstanding start in providing a free resource to all students throughout the State of Illinois to help keep them safe.”

“Safe2HelpIL is designed to help school-age children who experience bullying, mental health struggles, or those who see signs of potential drug use or violence in someone else,” said Deputy Homeland Security Advisor and IEMA-OHS Deputy Director of the Office of Homeland Security Claire Moravec.

“Launched in October 2021, Safe2HelpIL is a free, information sharing platform that is available 24/7,” said IEMA-OHS School Safety Policy Advisor Samantha Kanish. “In the absence of a trusted adult, students can use a free app, text/phone, or the website (Safe2HelpIL.com) to share school safety issues in a confidential environment.”

“Parents and guardians also play a crucial role in protecting students,” said Kanish. “As students head back to the classroom, be sure to include emergency preparedness in your back-to-school plans.”

Ways that elementary through high school students can reach out to Safe2Help:

Call 1-844-4SAFEIL (723345)

Text SAFE2 (72332)

Go online to https://app.safe22helpil.com/

Email HELP@Safe2HelpIL.com

Download the Safe2HelpIL app on Android or iOS

Some planning tips for parents and guardians:

Know how your school will contact families in the event of an evacuation

Make sure that the school has the most up-to-date emergency contact information on file

Pre-authorize a friend, relative, or neighbor to pick up children in an emergency

Instruct children with cell phones to "text first, talk later." Short, simple text messages such as "R U OK?" and "I'm OK" are more likely to get through than a phone call if service is disrupted during an emergency. As the phone congestion decreases, you can then follow up with a phone call to give more information.

For college students, utilize the college or university's mass notification system by signing up for alerts.

The alerts provide students with emails and text messages of potential dangers, severe weather, and other threats.

In addition, make sure your college student knows the emergency procedures for their dorm or apartment building.