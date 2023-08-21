Safe2HelpIL resource helps students statewide go back to school safely

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Safe2HelpIL resource helps students statewide go back to school safely

  • Updated
  • 0
Students holding textbooks
Pexels

Learn more about Safe2Help Illinois at www.Safe2HelpIL.com.

We're always available and always confidential.

Seek Help Before Harm with Safe2Help Illinois.

CHICAGO — In honor of Illinois students returning to the classroom, the Illinois and local Emergency Management agencies are emphasizing resources to help students prepare for Back to School.

“School safety includes being aware of on campus hazards, but we also need to utilize the digital resources available to us,” said Homeland Security Advisor to Governor J.B. Pritzker and IEMA-OHS Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Safe2HelpIL is an outstanding start in providing a free resource to all students throughout the State of Illinois to help keep them safe.”

“Safe2HelpIL is designed to help school-age children who experience bullying, mental health struggles, or those who see signs of potential drug use or violence in someone else,” said Deputy Homeland Security Advisor and IEMA-OHS Deputy Director of the Office of Homeland Security Claire Moravec.

“Launched in October 2021, Safe2HelpIL is a free, information sharing platform that is available 24/7,” said IEMA-OHS School Safety Policy Advisor Samantha Kanish. “In the absence of a trusted adult, students can use a free app, text/phone, or the website (Safe2HelpIL.com) to share school safety issues in a confidential environment.”

“Parents and guardians also play a crucial role in protecting students,” said Kanish. “As students head back to the classroom, be sure to include emergency preparedness in your back-to-school plans.”

Ways that elementary through high school students can reach out to Safe2Help:

Some planning tips for parents and guardians:

  • Know how your school will contact families in the event of an evacuation
  • Make sure that the school has the most up-to-date emergency contact information on file
  • Pre-authorize a friend, relative, or neighbor to pick up children in an emergency
  • Instruct children with cell phones to "text first, talk later." Short, simple text messages such as "R U OK?" and "I'm OK" are more likely to get through than a phone call if service is disrupted during an emergency. As the phone congestion decreases, you can then follow up with a phone call to give more information.

For college students, utilize the college or university's mass notification system by signing up for alerts.

The alerts provide students with emails and text messages of potential dangers, severe weather, and other threats.

In addition, make sure your college student knows the emergency procedures for their dorm or apartment building.

Tags

Recommended for you