Safe driving and preventing collisions on the road during snowy conditions

ROCKFORD (WREX) - It’s always important to be cautious on the roads, even with just a few inches of snow like we saw Thursday.
AAA, a vehicle service company, says they don't always see an uptick in calls for traffic-related incidents in snow events but conditions still pose a greater risk for crashes.
AAA Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz, says before getting on the road it is especially important to make sure your car is completely clear of any snow.
This includes all windows, roof, hood, and trunk to prevent any hazards to you or other drivers.
“It doesn't really take a lot of snow to create dangerous conditions. If for no other reason, then even a small amount of snow can create an over-confidence factor and folks who may not think they need to slow down or take it as easy if there's just a lighter dusting," he says.
He adds it is important to drive safe, slow speeds especially around curves and increase your following distance.
The Illinois Department of Transportation reminds drivers to give plows and snow removal trucks plenty of space to properly do their jobs.
Going below the speed limit is recommended in inclement weather where the roads might be slick, especially around bridges, ramps, and shaded areas that may be prone to black ice.
“Slow down, always be aware of surroundings especially in inclement weather, and obey the ‘Move Over Law’ a.k.a. Scots Law, slow down and change lanes when you're approaching any stopped vehicle with flashing lights,” says Paul Wappel, Public Information Officer for IDOT.
He adds don’t travel unless necessary and carry a cell phone, charger, and emergency kit.
Make sure your gas tank is at least half full and wear a seat belt at all times.
If you are involved in a crash, remain in the vehicle.
In addition to clearing roads, state police and local law enforcement will call on IDOT to help with traffic control in weather related incidents. ‘
