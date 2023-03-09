 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations
ranging from 2 to 4 inches near the I-88 corridor, to 4 to 7
inches closer to the Wisconsin border.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become snow covered and travel
difficult, particularly this afternoon through 9 PM this
evening when the heaviest snow is expected to fall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak near 1 inch
per hour this afternoon through early this evening. The
expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling
hazardous.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Ryan Huels to become new principal of Oregon Elementary School

Ryan Huels Oregon Elementary School principal

OREGON — During its board meeting on March 20, the Oregon School Board is expected to approve Ryan Huels as the new principal at Oregon Elementary School.

Once the appointment is approved, Huels will become the principal on July 1.

“The district is looking forward to Ryan Huels transitioning into this new role. He works hard to build relationships with students and staff members,” said Dr. Mahoney, Superintendent of Oregon Community District 220.

“Overwhelmingly, Ryan stood out as the best candidate for the open position, and I don’t think there is a better choice for Oregon Elementary.”

Huels started within the Oregon Community School District as an elementary school teacher in 2012 and held the position for five years.

In 2017, he then moved to his current role as Oregon Elementary School Assistant Principal.

“Thank you to Dr. Mahoney, the OCUSD Board of Education, Kelli Virgil and the entire OCUSD Administrative team for their support,” said Huels.

“It has been an honor to serve the community as an Assistant Principal, and I am eager to expand on my established positive relationships with students, staff, and the community to continue to improve academic outcomes for our students.”

The current Oregon Elementary School Principal, Kelli Virgil, has accepted a position as Assistant Superintendent in Streator Elementary School District #44.

