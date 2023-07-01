RVC Workforce Equity Initiative prepares graduates to enter the job market

ROCKFORD — 61 students graduate from the Workforce Equity Initiative program at Rock Valley College.
Rock Valley College is one of 18 colleges in Illinois housing the Workforce Equity Initiative, a state-wide grant program providing education and job training.
The initiative aims to support minorities and empower those who graduate from the program to find employment paying 30% above the living wage.
According to Workforce Initiative Coach and President of Global Educational Consultants Dr. Akemi Haynie, the grant program has no tuition cost.
"You can work at McDonald’s, but if it's not going to allow you to be able to eat, live, be able to pay your bills, and take care of your family, then we need to do something different, “ said Dr. Haynie.
Graduate Olivia Brewer chose the Computer Numerical Control Operations field of study. Brewer gained a job at Ingersoll Machine Tools through the Workforce Equity Initiative. Brewer believes the courses helped her bypass barriers to employment.
"Even now, I experience people probably not taking me seriously or not understanding my demeanor and certain things,” said Brewer.
Graduates Jalen Johnson and Carolyn Thomas completed the Dental Assistant Program through the Workforce Equity Initiative. Both agree that the experience and knowledge gained are invaluable.
"I learned a lot of new stuff about the dental field that I didn't know before. I can’t wait to get in that field and do those things,” said Jalen Johnson.
"Come to Rock Valley. It is a great program. You'll enjoy it, and the people here are wonderful. It was an overall great experience,” said Carolyn Thomas.
The Workforce Equity Initiative at Rock Valley College has eight different courses for a student to choose from.