RVC Graduate gets Student Veteran Award

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 2023 Rock Valley College graduate has been named Illinois Student Veteran of the year by the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Ryan Russell was this years recipient of the award, the first time a community college graduate has gotten the award.
"This award, it's almost chilling at times, because, when you do things along the way, you don't do it to be recognized, you don't do it to have a ceremony with everyone here, but when it finally happens, its a feeling I can never explain," Russell said.
During the ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, the Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs shared why Russell stood out from the rest of the nominations.
"Ryan's candidacy really stood out, when you looked at not only what he was doing at the college and also how he was effecting not only student veterans but veterans outside of the campus and in the community, is what really stood out to me," Anthony Vaughn said.
One veteran from the community that Russell has made an impact on attended the ceremony.
Bob Nicewander served for 3 years during vietnam. He got pushed out of his apartment in Rockford and he made the choice of living in a motel to try to figure out what he was going to do to find a new place to live. Nicewander said he has no family.
He reached out to the Veteran Drop-In Center in Rockford for help, and that's when he met Russell, who was volunteering there at the time.
"We were able to get him into an apartment in about 9 hours," Russell said. What happened next was something Nicewander was not expecting.
"I went in, expecting to sleep on the floor, but there was an apartment full of furniture there that they had gotten and put it in place for me," Nicewander said emotionally.
"I mean come on! Ryan was my go-to guy with the drop-in center, he is my family. I know I can call him anytime I need something," Nicewander said.
Russell said his next plan is to keep going to school and attend Rockford University while also continuing to be a strong leader in the student veteran community at RU.