 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane and
DuPage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

RVC Graduate gets Student Veteran Award

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Russell gets Illinois Student Veteran Award

Ryan Russell, 2023 Student Veteran Leadership Award recipient.  

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A 2023 Rock Valley College graduate has been named Illinois Student Veteran of the year by the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Ryan Russell was this years recipient of the award, the first time a community college graduate has gotten the award.

"This award, it's almost chilling at times, because, when you do things along the way, you don't do it to be recognized, you don't do it to have a ceremony with everyone here, but when it finally happens, its a feeling I can never explain," Russell said. 

During the ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, the Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs shared why Russell stood out from the rest of the nominations. 

"Ryan's candidacy really stood out, when you looked at not only what he was doing at the college and also how he was effecting not only student veterans but veterans outside of the campus and in the community, is what really stood out to me," Anthony Vaughn said. 

One veteran from the community that Russell has made an impact on attended the ceremony.

Bob Nicewander served for 3 years during vietnam. He got pushed out of his apartment in Rockford and he made the choice of living in a motel to try to figure out what he was going to do to find a new place to live. Nicewander said he has no family. 

He reached out to the Veteran Drop-In Center in Rockford for help, and that's when he met Russell, who was volunteering there at the time. 

"We were able to get him into an apartment in about 9 hours," Russell said. What happened next was something Nicewander was not expecting. 

"I went in, expecting to sleep on the floor, but there was an apartment full of furniture there that they had gotten and put it in place for me," Nicewander said emotionally. 

"I mean come on! Ryan was my go-to guy with the drop-in center, he is my family. I know I can call him anytime I need something," Nicewander said. 

Russell said his next plan is to keep going to school and attend Rockford University while also continuing to be a strong leader in the student veteran community at RU.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you