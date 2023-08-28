RVC Foundation set to receive award from Boone County Community Foundation

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — The Boone County Community Foundation (BCCF) held an appreciation picnic honoring all non-profits and service organizations in Boone County, IL.

This event was held to bring together local, elected officials, business leaders, and non-profit & service organization representatives. Attendee, Sarah Shumway, won a drawing held at the picnic. As the winner of the drawing, Sarah was able to select a non-profit located within or serving Boone County to receive a grant of $500.00.

Sarah selected the Rock Valley College Foundation. The grant money will go towards scholarships for the Advanced Technology Center (ATC).

The ATC was also a recipient of the Boone County Community Foundation's 2022 grant cycle, where they received a grant to help fund a wielding simulator.

A check presentation for the Rock Valley College Foundation, along with tours of the facility and wielding simulator will be held Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The Rock Valley College Advanced Technology Center is located at 1400 Big Thunder Blvd in Belvidere.

The Boone County Community Foundation exists to improve the quality of life in Boone County by building a culture of giving in the community and by connecting donors.