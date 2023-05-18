Rural school district solutions to ongoing bus driver shortage

DIXON (WREX) — A school bus driver shortage has become a growing issue across the Stateline, joining the list of several other staffing issues nationwide. Rockford Public Schools 205 recently announced its cancelation of several bus routes due to this staffing issue.
Rural districts like Dixon, have faced similar issues, but utilize an outsource bus company instead of hiring within the district.
"it is a huge help to our parents, when we can make sure that kids can be transported safely to school each day," Dixon's Superintendent, Margo Empen said.
"...and know that they're going to get here so that we don't have to figure out how to get them here on any given day. We want them in school."
Dixon Public Schools utilizes Illinois Central, as their outsource bus company. The company recently raised wages, sign - on, and referral bonuses, which has limited a hiring issue.
"We really do work close together to make sure that we're providing safe transportation for our students in the most efficient route possible," Empen said.
"We really do that with Illinois Central. They attempt every year, but there are certain things sometimes that pop up that we can't preceed."
Dixon Schools has 29 bus routes. With the help of this company, these are 29 less drivers that the school has to hire. Periodically, drivers may call in sick, however, this outsource company has diminished the possibility of a shortage.
Contractually, the possibility of Dixon schools paying more for the services that "Illinois Central" provides exists, however, the district would rather pay more to ensure drivers are at hand.