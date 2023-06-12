Rural hospital challenges of staying open amidst closures across the state

OSF Health Care is currently working to acquire St Margaret’s Health assets in Spring Valley and Peru. With the closure of the St Margaret's facilities, the organization is determining how to serve the Illinois Valley community.
OSF Health Care has welcomed some St Margaret’s employees onto their team.
13 WREX is currently awaiting more information from OSF. 13 WREX reached out to other rural communities about the challenges in the healthcare system.
FHN President and CEO Mark Gridley, says finances and staffing shortages are two concerns for hospitals in rural communities.
As a non-profit healthcare organization, Gridley says all money coming into the hospital goes back into the facility, staffing, patients, and the community. The limited number of patients seen in a rural area also prevents financial challenges.
"Our demographics are slightly different in who is making up our community. We also see different payers in rural communities. We rely heavily on Medicare and to an extent on Medicaid, which tends to be lower reimbursement payers,” said Gridley.
Gridley says FHN has made a recovery in staffing shortages since the pandemic. However, he is still mindful of staffing, knowing it's more difficult attracting people to work in rural communities.
"The pandemic was a scary time for us, not because of the physical challenges of what we were doing, but because we were also losing a lot of money. At that time, the services, staffing, and equipment were getting more expensive,” said Gridley.
The National Center for Rural Health Professions trains professionals to work in rural communities through The University of Illinois College Of Medicine.
Assistant Dean of Rural Health Professions, Dr. Hana Hinkle, says federal laws and policy also play a large part in the success of rural health care.
"It's also about making sure that federal payment models are aligned. Even though rural hospitals don't see the patient volumes of urban areas, they are still able to generate reimbursements and opportunities,” said Dr. Hinkle.
According to Dr. Hinkle, 39% of Illinois hospitals are considered small or rural, and 52 hospitals in the state are critical access meaning they have 25 or fewer beds.
The OSF phone line for Illinois Valley residents for more information on healthcare options is 844 -673 -2778