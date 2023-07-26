Rural Dixon man arrested after trespassing, attacking Ogle County deputies

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — A rural Dixon man was arrested after attacking Deputies during his arrest and trespassing on private property.

On July 22 around 11:23 a.m., Ogle County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an unwanted subject in the 2600 block of South Galena Trail Road in rural Polo.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they tried to convince 46-year-old Dixon resident Jamin M. Soria to leave the home or be arrested for trespassing.

Soria then attacked several deputies and resisted arrest.

Soria was eventually subdued and taken to KSB Hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

In addition, two deputies were taken to KSB Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Soria was charged with:

4 counts of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer (Class 2 Felony)

2 counts of Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer Causing Great Bodily Harm (Class 1 Felony)

Criminal Trespass to a Residence (Class 4 Felony)

Domestic Battery (Class A Misdemeanor)

After being released from the hospital, Soria was arrested on a warrant by Ogle County deputies and taken to the County Jail.

Soria is being held on a $150,000 bond.