RU students await Biden's decision on student loans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On a quiet afternoon before classes start at Rockford University, students anxiously await President Biden's decision on student loans. Debt forgiveness and a possible payment moratorium extension are on their minds.
"I just wish that at least some of it would be taken out," RU sophomore Timothy Bearden said. "It would make it easier and make more people be able to go to school. Not a lot of people are as fortunate as other people. It would help me out. It would make me stay longer."
As RU students check in on financial aid issues with the Student Administrative Services office, workers hear a lot of chatter about the payment moratorium extension.
"I know there is quite a bit of anticipation from current and former students whether or not they are going to extend that," SAS assistant director Stacy Simms said.
Bearden hopes it gets extended. He says his brother could only afford to go to college for one year at Maranatha Baptist. So any debt relief that could come down the road would help.
"[It would be] really big," Bearden said. "I'd probably be able to finish out all my years here if I didn't have as much [debt]."
As students get ready to start classes Wednesday, the pressures of school coupled with looming debt can weigh heavy on their minds.
"I guess you could say it's just hard," Bearden said. "Without student loan debt, a lot of people would have a lot of stress weight off of them."
Borrowers will wait and see if some of that stress gets alleviated this week.