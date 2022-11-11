 Skip to main content
RSV sweeping the nation and world wide

RSV responsible for 1 in 50 child deaths under age 5, study estimates

A new study estimates that 1 in 50 deaths of otherwise healthy children under age 5 around the world is due to a common virus that's currently surging in the US: respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The common Respiratory Syncytial Virus is currently surging in the U.S. 

A new study was estimates that RSV is responsible for one in fifty deaths of children under five globally. 

The study was published in the Journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine. It was the first research to examine the number of children with no pre-existing conditions that were hospitalized with RSV. 

The virus is dangerous for premature and medically fragile babies. There has been a vast majority of RSV in developing countries but one in fifty-six babies born on time and healthy could be hospitliazed with RSV. 

