RSO welcomes fifth finalist for music director this weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 840 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and Law Enforcement.

IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as
other poor drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pecatonica, Durand and Seward.

Pecatonica police reports flooding across town with the intersection
of 12th and Main St impassable on 12th St.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following counties, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 711 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due
to thunderstorms. Between 1 and locally over 2 inches of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 to locally 2 inches can
be expected over the area. This additional rain will result
in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Dixon, Byron, Oregon, Mount Morris, Polo,
Winnebago, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Forreston, Durand,
Leaf River, Grand Detour, Seward, Nelson, Woodland Shores,
Adeline, Baileyville, Woosung and Harrison.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

&&

RSO welcomes fifth finalist for music director this weekend

  • 0
Alastair Willis.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra is continuing their search for a new music director this weekend.

Conductor Alastair Willis will be performing at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, leading his program titled Shakespeare and the Silk Road.

The program incorporates music played with instruments from around the world, including a tabla, a pair of twin hand drums from India.

Willis, currently Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, is the fifth of nine finalists to come to the Forest City in the search for the RSO's new music director.

Julie Thomas, Executive Director of the RSO, says members of the community can vote on his performance and the performances of other candidates in the search.

"There's plenty of room for comments and questions, like why do you think this person would be a good fit for the Rockford community as music director," Thomas says. "There's activities throughout the week there they can com and hear the music director speak."

Former Music Director, Steven Larsen, retired last year after 30 years with the RSO.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with a pre-show lecture beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are still available by calling the RSO at (815) 965-0049 or visiting their website.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you