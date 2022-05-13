RSO welcomes fifth finalist for music director this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra is continuing their search for a new music director this weekend.
Conductor Alastair Willis will be performing at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Saturday, leading his program titled Shakespeare and the Silk Road.
The program incorporates music played with instruments from around the world, including a tabla, a pair of twin hand drums from India.
Willis, currently Music Director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, is the fifth of nine finalists to come to the Forest City in the search for the RSO's new music director.
Julie Thomas, Executive Director of the RSO, says members of the community can vote on his performance and the performances of other candidates in the search.
"There's plenty of room for comments and questions, like why do you think this person would be a good fit for the Rockford community as music director," Thomas says. "There's activities throughout the week there they can com and hear the music director speak."
Former Music Director, Steven Larsen, retired last year after 30 years with the RSO.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with a pre-show lecture beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are still available by calling the RSO at (815) 965-0049 or visiting their website.