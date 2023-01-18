RSO Announces New Music Director

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a consistent music director for over 30 years, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra is happy to announces a new music director, Yaniv Attar.
"We're feeling delighted that he is here. We've needed a music director, our last one was great...but we haven't had a music director for the past two to three years," said Dr. Arnie Rosen, RSO Board Member and Selection Committee.
"There are things that need to be accomplished regarding programming, auditions need to be done for several positions in the orchestra."
Attar submitted his application for the position in 2019, joining 200 other applicants, before the RSO narrowing down their selections to a top nine.
"I was thrilled, I will never forget when I got the email. I was on vacation with my family and I looked at my phone, and they said, "you're going to be one of the nine finalists who are going to come to Rockford and audition with the Orchestra,"" said Attar.
"I knew I was going to have a concert, which is the final stage; and that was really exciting."
Attar's concerts will begin in Fall 2023, with specific dates still awaiting announcements. If you'd like to purchase tickets to a Rockford Symphony Orchestra concert, you may visit their website.