RRVBC's 70th anniversary campaign hits 15% of its 7,000 donor goal

ROCKFORD — The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) announced Tuesday that it has hit a major milestone in its new campaign to honor the organization's 70th anniversary.
RRVBC set a goal to add 7,000 new donors in 2023 and has successfully recruited 1,078 donors so far, or 15% of its total goal.
“We are absolutely thrilled that hundreds of community members have made the decision to donate blood for the first time and those who have committed to donate blood throughout the year to help individuals in our region,” said Lisa Entrikin, Chief Executive Officer at the Rock River Valley Blood Center.
“We urge everyone in the community to commit to donating this year. Each time you give you can save up to three lives in our community.”
One out of every seven patients entering a hospital needs blood, but fewer than 5% of Americans are donors.
On a local scale, that number is even less with just 3% of the eligible population signing up to donate.
In order to ensure that the region has blood supply when patients need it, RRVBC needs 800 donors per week to supply blood to 13 hospitals in the region.
Individuals feeling healthy and well are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at rrvbc.org, on the myRRVBC app, or by calling 815-965-8751. Walk-ins are also welcome at one of the four RRVBC donor centers in Rockford, Belvidere, or Freeport, or at a mobile blood drive.