RRVBC Plans to help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC)

ROCKFORD -- As Hurricane Idalia moves up the western coast of Florida, it could impact many communities in the state. With the potential threat affecting many, one Stateline organization is lending a hand before the storm.

The Rock River Valley blood center and 11 other blood centers will be on call to answer Florida's needs over the next couple of days. They will assist centers in Florida if they need to close or if mass emergencies exceed or depletes the local supply.

In addition, the RRVBC is seeking donors to fill the gap left by the upcoming Labor Day weekend. According to the center it says over that time it typically loses 150 units of blood because it is closed.

