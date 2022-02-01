RRVBC announces 'Schools Unite to Save Lives' challenge

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) announced it will be partnering with local area high schools for a second year in a row!
The Schools Unite to Save Lives challenge started last year as a way to support the blood center as many of their school blood drives were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This challenge is not only limited to high school students, anyone in the community can attend and donate. When donating the donor is just asked to mention the high school that they are supporting.
Donating blood is simple, first-time donors should bring a photo ID. Students are able to donate once they turn 16 years of age and must have a signed parental consent.
After registering, a donor care specialist will take individual’s vitals (temperature, blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin), each person must complete an eligibility questionnaire before they can sit back and relax while giving their blood. The donation itself only lasts about 10 minutes. Refreshments await after donating.
The school who receives the most donations will earn bragging rights and a trophy. Last year, more than 30 schools participated with Freeport coming out on top with the most votes.
The competition will take place from Feb. 1 through May 21 at all four RRVBC donor centers and mobile blood drives during regular business hours. Individuals feeling healthy and well are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at rrvbc.org, on the myRRVBC app, or by calling 815-965-8751. Walk-ins are also welcome.