RPS vote on the school attendance boundaries

The newly approved boundary lines for Conklin's attendees.

ROCKFORD —

Rockford Public Schools are redrawing school attendance boundary lines. 

Last April, RPS approved Conklin Elementary for the new location for the International Baccalaureate (IB) site.

Students who would have attended Conklin for the coming 2023-24 school year, are having their boundaries reassigned. Students will be split up, in a balanced member by the board to Welsh, McIntosh, and West View schools.

A meeting held on February 14th by the RPS Board was used to vote on these new boundaries, and the item was passed unanimously. 

