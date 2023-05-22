RPS Parents and healthcare officials react to additional school day time

ROCKFORD — 20 Rockford Public Schools will have 45 minutes added on to their school days to, "help increase student achievement," according to the district.
With this additional time being added on each day, some parents are nervous about how this may affect their students and current schedules.
Jennifer Simms is a parent to two elementary-aged students who attend two different RPS schools. One student attends Marshall Elementary School, where the additional 45 minutes are being added.
However, the other student will remain on their current schedule while attending Spring Creek Elementary School, something Simms fears could make their mornings that much more difficult.
"I'm a little nervous because it's already kind of tight. And my one daughter... Marshall is pretty far up north so she spends a lot of time on the bus as it stands," Simms said.
To help with the transition, Simms hopes they are informed further.
"I want more information because my gut reaction is I'd rather have her at home. And, to the best of my knowledge, I haven't heard that more time academically in the classroom does equate to more academic successes necessarily," Simms said.
For Ken DeCoster, another RPS 205 parent, these school schedule changes are easier to manage with the resiliency of his kids.
"As a parent, you have to learn to be flexible. There have been changes over the years to start and end times to District 205 schools and as a parents you just adapt," DeCoster said.
And time outside of the classroom is just as important for Simms.
"Play is very important. I think being home is very important. I think being outside is very important so if they're going to utilize more of those things, I am a fan, even though I'd much rather have her home," Simms said.
And with longer days, more negative affects are possible for anyone.
"Working longer days can cause fatigue, irritability, mood swings, tiredness so, the way I think this could affect the kids is probably cause more of these aforementioned symptoms," said Martine Schultheis, a Family Physician with OSF Medical Group.
To keep the students healthy in all aspects, Schultheis recommends check ins.
"Talk to them about those long days, asking them, how do you feel? Are you tired at all at the end of the day? And if they are, listen to them and help them go to bed earlier," Schultheis said.
RPS 205 said more information will be provided to the families in the coming weeks.