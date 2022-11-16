RPS 205 to launch International Baccalaureate program in 2023-2024 school year

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A new program which takes a different approach to education is starting at RPS 205.
It's called an International Baccalaureate program that will launch at Conklin Elementary.
It's an internationally recognized approach toward education that ties lessons with themes. It also pushes students to learn a second language.
The program will run kindergarten through 5th grade at Conklin, but there are plans to expand it in the coming years.
"With that program, what's really great is that something that would be recognized internationally by universities, and people know if students have achieved that high level status," Conklin International Baccalaureate Principal, Sarah Brenner said.
If you're interested in your student going into this program visit the RPS 205 website.