RPS 205 to consider increasing bonuses for bus drivers, nutrition services and paraprofessionals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few weeks after dozens of RPS 205 employees crowded into a board meeting demanding better pay, the district announces a potential plan to get more money into their pockets. These increases would be in the form of bonuses for bus drivers, nutrition services and paraprofessionals.
These employees are under contract for the next two years, so there isn't fear of a strike, but employees raised fears to WREX that young employees were leaving for higher wages.
Combined, the district is putting forward more than $1.25 million in bonuses for these employees every year.
These bonuses have to pass through committee on Tuesday and the full board the following week.
Bus Drivers:
Retention Bonus: Eligible employees will receive a $1,000.00 annual bonus. Attendance Bonus: Eligible employees who have perfect attendance during a pay period will receive $150.00 per pay period. Performance Bonus: Eligible employees who meet the monthly performance criteria (i.e., not having any routes being driven by non-Local 1275 bus drivers) will receive $250.00 in each month that the performance criteria is met.
Total projected cost per year: $400,000
Nutrition Services:
Retention Bonus: Eligible employees who are regularly assigned to work 4 or more hours per day would receive a $1,000.00 annual bonus. Eligible employees who are assigned to work fewer than 4 hours per day would receive a $500.00 annual bonus. Attendance Bonus: Eligible employees who meet the attendance goal (95% attendance each semester) would receive $1,500.00 each semester [If assigned to work 4 or more hours per day] or $1,000.00 per semester [if assigned to work fewer than 4 hours per day]. The total bonus amount a nutrition services employee could receive is $4,000.00 [If assigned to work 4 or more hours per day] or $2,500.00 per semester [if assigned to work fewer than 4 hours per day].
Total projected cost per year: $270,000
Paraprofessionals:
Retention Bonus: Eligible employees would receive a $1,000.00 annual bonus. Attendance Bonus: Eligible employees who meet the attendance goal (95% attendance each semester) would receive $1,500.00 each semester. The total bonus amount a paraprofessional could receive is $4,000.00.
Total projected cost per year: $655,000
Sara Dorner, a staff representative for ASCME 31 which represents some of these workers says the bonuses are a good start, but believes the best path forward is to negotiate a new contract.