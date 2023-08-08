RPS 205 set to host last hiring event prior to start of school year

ROCKFORD — Rockford Public Schools will be hosting their last hiring event prior to the start of the 2023-2024 school year Thursday.

Some of the open positions include teachers, paraprofessionals, and nurses.

RPS 205 held another hiring event last month to help fill these positions as well.

RPS 205 hosts job fair to help alleviate job shortages ROCKFORD — Rockford Public School District held a hiring event today looking to fill more th…

In recent years, Rockford Public Schools have experienced shortages in teachers, bus drivers, and other imperative staff members.

Last school year, the bus driver shortage caused changes to be made to routes for RPS 205 students.

Bus driver shortage brings route changes to local districts WREX — Rockford Public Schools is cancelling bus routes each day through the end of the 2022…

Retaining staff for positions such as these is something the district has faced difficulty with according to the district.

"Every year there is natural turnover and with that turnover creates vacancies so just another need to make sure that we get a lot of applicants out," said RPS 205's Director of Recruitment, Jason Pope.

As for helping to ensure proper staffing, the district has put several plans into place in preparation for the year.

"We've brought in Edustaff, which is our new substitute teacher provider and we also are partnering with First Student to help align some bus routes for students as well. And then looking at some internal contingency plans as well," Pope said.

And for those on the fence about attending Thursday's job fair, Pope has nothing but encouragement and confidence in the help these new applicants can bring.

"Really there's no more rewarding career than working with students in Rockford Public Schools. Being able to spend every day in those classrooms and see the smile on those kids faces," Pope said.

Pope also attended RPS 205 schools growing up and just hopes that by having everyone they need, the positive impacts of the district can continue.

"I loved my time at Rockford Public Schools. I still talk to my friends about it and, ya know, the great experiences we had and the great education we were able to receive so just want to see our current students get those same opportunities," Pope said.

The hiring event will take place Thursday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the East High School Field House.