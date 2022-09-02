RPS 205 rolls out new nutrition software

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Public Schools is rolling out a brand new nutrition software this semester.
Families will be able to see what schools are serving each day.
"We haven't had transparency before with our menus in terms of nutrition facts and allergen information so for the first time we are gong to have all of that," RPS 205 Executive Director of Nutrition Services, Colleen Koehler said.
Parents, students, and staff can view the menu online on the RPS website. In addition it shows the nutrition information on the specific item.
Families can also filter the menu by allergens.
"There's so many students with allergies, there's so many students that need to track things like carbohydrate counts and having to rely on phone and e-mail in our fast paced world where it needs to be so it's a great software and we're really excited,' Koehler said.
A link is accessible through the RPS website on the meals page.
There is also an app available for download.