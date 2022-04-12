RPS 205 recognizes 26 high school seniors as Pathway Scholars

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Public Schools celebrated 26 high school seniors who were named Rockford University Education Pathway Scholars.
Students were recognized and celebrated at the start of the RPS school board meeting Tuesday night.
This grow-your-own teacher program started in 2017. This year’s group of seniors is the largest cohort to date.
"Of those 26 students 60% of those students are made up of minority based students, really increasing diversity of our student population and our future education pool," RPS 205 Director of Recruitment, Jason Pope said.
This is also the first year Roosevelt High School will have students in the pathway program, making all five RPS high schools represented.
The Rockford University Pathway is a partnership with Rockford Public Schools and Rockford University.
RPS 205 students selected for the program attend Rockford University at a steep discount. Students spend their student teaching experience in RPS 205 and receive preferred hiring for RPS 205 teaching jobs after graduation.
Once they are teaching in RPS 205, they can earn a master’s degree from Rockford University in urban education, tuition-free.