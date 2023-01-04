RPS 205 proposes massive solar plan, could save district $15 million

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few months before RPS 205's electrical contract is set to expire, the district is looking at a huge investment in soLar energy.
A proposal brought to the board on Tuesday will put panels at 13 schools and provide 80% of power to 14 schools. The district believes the deal would save RPS 205 $15 million over the 20-year contract.
If approved, this is where the panels would go:
- Auburn
- East
- Jefferson
- Guilford
- RESA
- Flinn
- Lincoln
- Marshall (Middle School)
- Marshall (Elementary School)
- Conklin
- Fairview
- Whitehead
- Lathrop
Chief Operations Officer for RPS 205 Mike Phillips says this is a great opportunity for the district to save money and lead the way in seeking out renewable energy.
"It gives us an opportunity to be leaders in the community with solar and gives us programming opportunities at all levels to our students to learn how solar is providing electricity to our buildings," Phillips said.
Phillips adds the panels could also bring educational opportunities to show kids developing technologies like solar and better prepare them for job opportunities and higher education in renewable energy.
The project will go up for final approval at next Tuesday's school board meeting (January 10).