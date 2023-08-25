RPS 205 parents express concern following district's decision to shift daily schedule

ROCKFORD — Rockford Public Schools announced major changes to their daily schedule Thursday. These changes are due to bus driver shortages and the extended elementary school days.

"At the end of the day this is about extending time for students and maximizing transportation for students and unfortunately, a byproduct of that was a shorter or an earlier start time which we know is short notice and obviously less than ideal," RPS 205 superintendent, Ehren Jarrett, said

This timing of this sudden change has parents questioning just how they will make it work as they prepare for kids to go back to school.

"I work nights so I don't usually get to sleep until around 3:00, if I'm lucky. So just having to get up an extra half hour, 45 minutes alone just for me is going to be hard, let alone getting up two 5.5 year olds," parent Lynn Wyatt said.

And for parents with children in multiple age ranges, the adjustment may be that much greater.

"It's definitely going to change our schedule and make it a bit different because I also have a middle schooler," parent Kim Johnson said.

For Chris Koegler's family, his wife had planned to get a job in the coming weeks, something they don't foresee being possible with this new schedule.

"Can't think of a kindergartener that wants to go get up at 5:30 in the morning, let alone their parents. And then again for us, it just really throws a wrench in the spokes of my wife trying to be at work all day," Koegler said.

However, RPS 205 does assure parents that those earlier mornings will not be affecting everyone.

"The great news about this is the earliest bus will be arriving at the same time it always was. We always dropped off a lot earlier anyways so that isn't going to be the problem. Where our thoughts our really going out are to families that have students walking to school and are taking our kids to school. They will feel that 20 minutes more accurately than the students riding the bus routes," Jarrett said.

And when it comes to this last-minute shift, the district does not foresee any others for this year's schedule.

"We extend our apologies to the families for the short notice and are really thankful for understanding that can be given and for our why which we think is really strong about extending the school day So we don't have any plans to make changes in the starting times," Jarrett said.

Rockford Public Schools Extended Elementary Schools will now start 20 minutes earlier and end 30 minutes earlier. The middle and high schools will both start and end five minutes earlier. RPS 205 students begin school on August 31st.

