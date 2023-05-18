RPS 205 looking at weapon detection systems as part of security upgrades

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools recently underwent a security assessment to see if the district is using best practices and what it can do to enhance security measures. The district has had some incidents that concerned parents in recent years. Auburn High School has had 55 weapons offenses since 2018, according to information WREX acquired via a Freedom of Information Act request. There was a parking lot shooting at Auburn last year, and the swatting call at East last month left a lot of families worried about their kids. The security assessment is prompting the district to make some upgrades.
"I would tell you that we've got a pretty robust program now that we've been working on," RPS 205 Director of Security Fred Diehl said. "So we have the foundational pieces put in place. You have to build from the bottom up. Now you build the next layer on. Security is a tiered process. You have multiple systems in place so that if one doesn't quite catch what you want, the next one does or the next one does."
That could include weapon detection systems. With safety in schools at the forefront of parents' minds, those systems could be a way to ease concerns.
"We're currently investigating a potential opportunity for weapon detection systems in our high schools," said RPS 205 Chief Information Officer Jason Barthel. "That's still something we're looking into, but that's a possibility."
Shanika Brooks-Jones has a daughter at Auburn. She would like to see the district ramp up security to put her mind at ease while her daughter goes to school. She thinks weapon detection systems would be a good idea.
"I think that would help," Brooks-Jones said. "I really do think it would help. I would feel a whole lot better with my daughter being there if that was put in place."
The district plans to share some of the findings from the security assessment at upcoming board meetings. This will be a plan that goes into place over several years.